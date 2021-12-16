Currys Plc (LON:CURY) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Currys Plc (LON:CURY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Currys stock traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 113.65 ($1.50). The stock had a trading volume of 5,503,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. Currys has a 52-week low of GBX 109.20 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 143 ($1.89). The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.64) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 145 ($1.92) to GBX 150 ($1.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock purchased 81,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £817.76 ($1,080.69). Also, insider Bruce Marsh sold 34,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £42,173.01 ($55,732.80).

About Currys

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

