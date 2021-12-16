Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Major Shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security Sells 36,507,173 Shares

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivid Seats stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 1,796,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,561. Vivid Seats Inc has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.