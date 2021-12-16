Peter H. Blum Acquires 50,000 Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum purchased 50,000 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MIND Technology stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 405,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,425. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.88.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 355.37% and a negative net margin of 49.29%.
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
