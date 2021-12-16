Peter H. Blum Acquires 50,000 Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum purchased 50,000 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MIND Technology stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 405,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,425. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 355.37% and a negative net margin of 49.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIND. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MIND Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MIND Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

