Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Sells 33,278 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 33,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,825,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14.

Chewy stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. 5,524,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,760. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,670.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

