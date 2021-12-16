BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $417,210.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total value of $559,170.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00.

BGNE traded up $24.48 on Thursday, hitting $273.04. 963,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $222.21 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The business had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.13.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.