Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason Sells 125,000 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HUMA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 677,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,933. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

HUMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $5,805,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $840,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $20,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

