Lambda Market Capitalization Reaches $9.53 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00205686 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,520,591,623 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

