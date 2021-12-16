American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $650,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEL stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $36.93. 362,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,813. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $38.43.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

