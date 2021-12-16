Analysts Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) PT at $64.88

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HASI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 629,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,267. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

