Short Interest in Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Rises By 120.4%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the November 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.6 days.

OTCMKTS FTMNF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTMNF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

