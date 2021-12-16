Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Glucose Health stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 23,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. Glucose Health has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

