New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Short Interest Update

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NJMC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. New Jersey Mining has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.
About New Jersey Mining
Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.