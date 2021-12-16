New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Short Interest Update

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NJMC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. New Jersey Mining has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Get New Jersey Mining alerts:

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.