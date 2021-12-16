QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.30 Million

Brokerages expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce $133.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.40 million and the lowest is $133.20 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $134.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $656.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.71 million to $659.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $730.41 million, with estimates ranging from $713.80 million to $747.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $395,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,916. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.05 million, a P/E ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.