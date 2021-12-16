$468.13 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce $468.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.90 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $416.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Truist raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

EWBC stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. 888,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.