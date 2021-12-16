0Chain Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $22.14 million and $60,307.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00033270 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.