BitTube Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. BitTube has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $910.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.41 or 0.00392289 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 330,067,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TUBEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.