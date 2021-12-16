Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $68.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

LMND has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 25.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMND traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,148. Lemonade has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

