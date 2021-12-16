Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PVCT remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,154. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

