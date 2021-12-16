Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PVCT remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,154. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.09.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
