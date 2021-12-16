Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the November 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porsche Automobil presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of POAHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 395,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

