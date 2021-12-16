Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 47,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,341 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276,584 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

