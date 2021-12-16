Kuai Token (KT) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $642,949.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00039451 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00204978 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.