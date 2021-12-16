Brokerages Set Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target at $19.40

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on FREE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 266,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,614. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $411.32 million, a PE ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

