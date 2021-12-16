Brokerages Set Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target at $19.40

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.
A number of research analysts have commented on FREE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 266,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,614. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $411.32 million, a PE ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 0.35.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
About Whole Earth Brands
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.