Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNGPF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $$3.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

