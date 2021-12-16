Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Receives GBX 312.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 312.71 ($4.13).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.49) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 280 ($3.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Forterra alerts:

LON:FORT traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 272 ($3.59). The stock had a trading volume of 596,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 281.93. The company has a market cap of £621.92 million and a PE ratio of 17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 221 ($2.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.36).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.