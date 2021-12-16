Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SSIF stock traded down GBX 1.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 18.99 ($0.25). 47,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,431. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.31. Secured Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 72 ($0.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.
Secured Income Fund Company Profile
