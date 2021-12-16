Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SSIF stock traded down GBX 1.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 18.99 ($0.25). 47,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,431. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.31. Secured Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 72 ($0.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

