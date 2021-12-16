John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HPI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.