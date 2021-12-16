Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Update

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROMJF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,556. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

