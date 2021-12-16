ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) versus Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Head to Head Review

ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ESP Resources and Loop Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Loop Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Loop Industries has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 74.47%. Given Loop Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than ESP Resources.

Risk & Volatility

ESP Resources has a beta of 6.08, suggesting that its share price is 508% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loop Industries has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ESP Resources and Loop Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A Loop Industries N/A -102.25% -83.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Loop Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Loop Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESP Resources and Loop Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESP Resources N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Loop Industries N/A N/A -$36.35 million ($1.14) -10.68

About ESP Resources

ESP Resources, Inc. is an oil and gas services company, which engages in manufacturing, distributing marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for oil and gas industry. The company was founded by David Dugas on October 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

