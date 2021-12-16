Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of TRVN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 723,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,729. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $108.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 74.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

