The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,280. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 41,566 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 3.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 561,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Andersons by 104,210.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

ANDE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Andersons has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

