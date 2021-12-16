TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,572. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,231,000 after buying an additional 210,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,175,000 after buying an additional 308,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 363,760 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.