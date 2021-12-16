Brokerages Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target at $57.88

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,196,562.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after buying an additional 32,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEW stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 137,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $782.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 3.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

