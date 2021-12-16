Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Update

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the November 15th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:CPUH remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Compute Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

