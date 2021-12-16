Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Rises By 59.2%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the November 15th total of 45,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:BAMR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,219. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $59,000.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

