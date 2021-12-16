Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 68,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

