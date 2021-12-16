INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

INDT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.50. 37,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $778.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.86. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $80.16.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

