Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.91 Million

Brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to post sales of $181.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.00 million. Kaman reported sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $715.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaman by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kaman by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaman by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaman stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. 321,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,468. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 727.34%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

