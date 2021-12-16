Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.89 Million

Brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post $336.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.40 million and the lowest is $331.55 million. Monro reported sales of $284.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monro by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,057,000 after buying an additional 106,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monro by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 993.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 88,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 2,244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 77,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 74,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 217,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,894. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.80%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

