PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $237.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

