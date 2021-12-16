Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Declines By 75.0%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JROOF stock traded up 0.01 on Thursday, reaching 0.47. 9,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.52 and a 200-day moving average of 0.58. Jericho Energy Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.15 and a twelve month high of 0.97.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

