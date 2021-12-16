Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the November 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endesa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Get Endesa alerts:

OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $$21.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. Endesa has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.