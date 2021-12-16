Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Drops By 72.5%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the November 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NICH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 18,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,146. Nitches has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.
Nitches Company Profile
