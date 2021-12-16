Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Drops By 72.5%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the November 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NICH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 18,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,146. Nitches has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

