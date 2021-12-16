Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.23

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.23 and last traded at C$40.75, with a volume of 40308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.00.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.