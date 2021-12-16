Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.59

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.59 and last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 751065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 11.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after acquiring an additional 307,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 1.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 262,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

