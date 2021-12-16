Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.59

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.59 and last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 751065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28.
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
