Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.01

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 237597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several research firms recently commented on UBSFY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($69.66) to €55.00 ($61.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

