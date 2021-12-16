Analysts Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 153,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,664. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

In related news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

