Analysts Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 153,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,664. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

In related news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.