Mchain (MAR) Hits Market Cap of $33,285.11

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $33,285.11 and approximately $16.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005209 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 77,173,625 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

