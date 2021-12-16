Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report sales of $401.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $524.62 million. Quidel posted sales of $809.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $904.17 million, with estimates ranging from $674.10 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

QDEL traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.39. The stock had a trading volume of 799,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,398. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of -0.24. Quidel has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $265.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average of $132.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 41.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

