Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Upwork posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

UPWK traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.73. 3,067,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,513 shares of company stock worth $12,115,973. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 6.4% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Upwork by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.