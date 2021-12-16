Zacks Investment Research Lowers Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) to Hold

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of BFLY stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 51.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after acquiring an additional 657,527 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

